Minor Girl Gangraped By 4 In Guwahati's Jalukbari, 2 Held

A minor girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped by four in a hotel in Guwahati’s Jalukbari. The girl’s family filed a complaint with Jalukbari police following the incident.

Advertisment

Although an investigation was launched, two of the accused remain at large, while the two others were detained. The incident occurred on January 1 and was reported from Kailashpur, Jalukbari where the 13-year-old girl was abducted by the four accused. She was then reportedly taken to an OYO Hotel in the vicinity where the accused raped her.

The accused, identified as residents of Sundarbari, later left her near her residence. The girl’s family filed a police complaint after recovering her. As per reports, the police launched a search immediately and apprehended two accused, while the others remain absconding.

The police have filed a case numbered 3/25 under sections of the POCSO Act. The duo detained by the police have been identified as minors. Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Assam: Differently-abled Woman Gangraped in Gossaigaon; One Arrested