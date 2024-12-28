Three Arrested with 23 Kg Smuggled Cannabis In Guwahati

Guwahati police arrested three individuals on Friday morning for possession of a large quantity of cannabis that had been smuggled into the city.

Acting on specific intelligence about the transportation of cannabis from Udalguri to a residence in the Pandu area, a police team led by ACP Azara and SI Mridul Rudrapal conducted a targeted search at a rented house in the Gol Pak area near Sidla Mandir, under the jurisdiction of the Jalukbari Police Station.

During the search, the police apprehended three individuals while they were preparing small packets of cannabis. A total of 23.142 kg of suspected cannabis was recovered and seized following legal procedures.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Chottu Mahato, Rwdwmsha Brahma (20 years), and Smti Rangali Basumatary (45 years).

The investigation to unearth further linkages is underway.

