Mizoram, Assam to Hold Official-Level Border Talks on April 25

Mizoram has confirmed its participation in official-level talks with Assam on April 25, aiming to resolve the long-standing interstate border dispute. The decision follows Assam’s proposal for a peaceful and lasting solution.

According to Mizoram's Home Department, a seven-member delegation led by Home Secretary Vanlalmawia will travel to Guwahati on April 24. The state government gave its final nod to the visit on Friday.

“We need to address all unresolved issues. The modalities for future decisions between the two state governments should be finalised during these talks,” an official stated.

The last round of minister-level dialogue was held on August 9, 2023, in Aizawl. Mizoram was represented by Home Minister K. Sapdanga, while Assam’s delegation was led by Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora. A joint statement released after that meeting reaffirmed earlier agreements and called for regular talks at both the official and district levels.

Despite past border tensions and the deadly firing incident on July 26, 2021, which claimed the lives of five Assam police personnel, both states have committed to maintaining peace and continuing dialogue. While another ministerial meeting was expected before March 31, it did not materialize.

Officials hope the upcoming April 25 talks will pave the way for concrete progress on unresolved issues and strengthen coordination between the two states.

