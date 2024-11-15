PM Modi To Inaugurate First Bodoland Mohotsav In New Delhi Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first Bodoland Mohotsav at the SAI Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi, at 6:30 pm on November 15. The Prime Minister will also deliver an address to attendees during the occasion.

Scheduled to take place over two days, on November 15 and 16, this significant event will focus on language, literature, and cultural preservation aimed at sustaining peace and fostering a prosperous Bodo society. The Mohotsav seeks to unite the indigenous Bodo people from Bodoland as well as from other regions including Assam, West Bengal, Nepal, and border areas of the North East. The theme for this event, ‘Peace and Harmony for Prosperous Bharat,’ highlights the cultural, linguistic, and educational heritage of the Bodo community alongside other communities within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Additionally, the event will showcase the region’s cultural richness, linguistic diversity, ecological biodiversity, and tourism potential.

Significance

The Bodoland Mohotsav marks an important celebration of the progress made since the Bodo Peace Accord of 2020, signed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. This landmark agreement brought an end to decades of conflict, violence, and loss in Bodoland, and has since served as a model for other peace agreements.

A key session titled “The rich Bodo Culture, tradition and Literature Contributing towards Indian Heritage and Traditions” will be a highlight of the event, featuring discussions on the extensive cultural, traditional, and literary heritage of the Bodo people. Another session, “Challenges and Opportunities of Mother Tongue medium-of-instruction through National Education Policy, 2020,” will delve into educational strategies. Additionally, a thematic discussion on “Indigenous cultural meet & discussion on building ‘Vibrant Bodoland’ Region through culture & tourism” is planned to promote the region’s tourism and cultural prospects.

The event is expected to draw more than five thousand participants, including cultural, linguistic, and art enthusiasts from the Bodoland region, Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and various parts of India. Attendees from neighboring regions such as Nepal and Bhutan will also be present.

