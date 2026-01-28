Moments Before Disaster: What Happened in Ajit Pawar’s Final Minutes in the Air?

Minutes before a chartered aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others plummeted to the ground and burst into flames, the pilots were struggling to stabilise their approach in challenging conditions, official statements released suggest.

The Bombardier Learjet 45, registered VT-SSK and operated by VSR Ventures, departed Mumbai’s airport early Wednesday morning bound for Baramati, where Mr Pawar, 66, was scheduled to attend political events ahead of upcoming local elections.

Flight Path and Final Approach

Flight tracking data and Civil Aviation Ministry briefings outline the key sequence in the final half-hour of the flight. After take-off, the aircraft’s progress was normal until its descent toward Baramati around 8:18 am. Pilots reported contact with airport information services as they drew closer to the airstrip.

Baramati’s airfield is a small regional facility that lacks sophisticated navigational aids like an Instrument Landing System (ILS). It relies heavily on visual references for pilots during landing. According to the Ministry, the crew initially did not have the runway in sight and executed a go-around, which is a standard manoeuvre to abort landing and try again.

On the second attempt, the pilots reported spotting the runway and were cleared to land. Within moments, however, the aircraft disappeared from radar, and emergency responders soon spotted flames near the runway threshold.

Conditions and Challenges

Preliminary accounts from aviation sources and operators point to limited visibility near Baramati at the time of landing — conditions that can make visual approaches more demanding, especially at airfields without instrument guidance. One pilot familiar with the region told reporters that reduced visibility and the nature of the Baramati runway could complicate landing profiles.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described seeing the jet plunge toward the ground moments before impact, followed by a massive fireball and repeated smaller blasts that made rescue efforts impossible. Locals said flames and explosions forced them to keep their distance even as they rushed to help.

Casualties and Response

All five people aboard, including Mr Pawar, his personal security officer, an attendant, and two pilots, were killed. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed there were no survivors.

The Maharashtra government has announced a period of mourning following the fatal accident. Leaders across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed grief over the loss of one of the state’s most influential figures.

An Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) team has been dispatched to the Baramati crash site to begin a detailed probe into the causes of the accident. Early reports suggest visibility and approach stability may be central lines of inquiry, but investigators will analyse flight data recorders and other evidence before concluding.

