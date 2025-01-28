Mr. 360 AB de Villiers Returns to Cricket; To Lead South Africa in...

South African legend AB de Villiers has revealed his return to the sport after a hiatus of nearly four years. Known for his innovation and explosive batting, de Villiers will take charge of the Game Changers South Africa Champions in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), a prestigious T20 tournament that brings together retired and non-contracted cricketing icons.

Advertisment

De Villiers’ return is nothing short of a momentous occasion for cricket fans worldwide. The 40-year-old former South African captain, whose career was marked by unparalleled versatility and fearless strokeplay, had retired from all forms of cricket in 2018. However, the allure of the game has drawn him back, fueled by the newfound love for cricket he has discovered while playing with his young sons.

Reflecting on his decision, de Villiers shared a heartfelt message: "Four years ago, I retired from all cricket because I just didn't feel the urge to play anymore. Well, time has passed, and my young sons have started playing the game. We've been playing more and more often in the garden, and, well, it feels as though some kind of flame has been lit again. So, I am heading back to the gym and the nets, and I'll be ready for WCL in July."

De Villiers’ comeback is poised to elevate the already impressive Game Changers squad, which boasts cricketing icons like Jacques Kallis, Herschelle Gibbs, Dale Steyn, and Imran Tahir. Under de Villiers’ leadership, the team is set for an even brighter future in the highly competitive tournament, with fans eagerly anticipating his dynamic presence on the field.

Amandeep Singh, Co-Owner of South Africa Champions and Founder of Game Changers, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are honoured to compete in the World Championship of Legends and showcase the incredible talent of our cricketing greats. AB de Villiers' return as our captain is a monumental boost for our team, and his leadership will undoubtedly inspire us to new heights."

Harry Singh, Co-Owner of South Africa Champions, echoed his sentiments: "AB de Villiers is not just a player; he's an icon who has inspired millions around the world. His decision to lead our team is a testament to his love for the game, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him on board. This marks a historic moment for the team and the league."

The WCL, a celebration of cricket's golden era, was established to bring back the legendary players whose contributions to the game have left an indelible mark on fans worldwide.

Harshit Tomar, Founder and CEO of the WCL, expressed his excitement at de Villiers’ return: "This is precisely why we launched the WCL — to bring back the legends we deeply miss. As a fan of AB de Villiers, I'm thrilled to see him return to the field. I'm sure cricket lovers in England and beyond will be delighted by his comeback."

Nishant Pitti, Chief Patron of the WCL, emphasized the significance of de Villiers' return: “Our partnership with the World Championship of Legends is a celebration of cricket's golden era. The return of AB de Villiers embodies the spirit of the league, and we are privileged to witness this iconic moment.”

As de Villiers sets his sights on the World Championship of Legends, the cricketing world waits with bated breath for the return of one of the sport’s greatest-ever talents. His leadership, skill, and passion for the game are sure to inspire the next generation of cricketers and fans alike, as the stage is set for an unforgettable journey in the WCL 2025.