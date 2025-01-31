Mrinal Kuddus Assault: 2 Accused Remanded To Judicial Custody

After two persons accused of assaulting Pratidin Time reporter Mrinal Kuddus were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Guwahati, the court remanded them to judicial custody on Friday.

The arrests stemmed from an incident on Wednesday in Guwahati’s Sijubari locality when Kuddus was manhandled and assaulted allegedly over a parking issue. Following the assault, Kuddus filed a complaint with Hatigaon police and was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The accused include Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed’s nephew Biki Ahmed and his driver Khairul Islam. They had applied for bail before the court, however, Mrinal Kuddus’ lawyer objected to it. The court denied bail to the accused, remanding them to judicial custody.

Earlier today, the Hatigaon police had registered a case numbered 22/25 127(1), 117(2), 109 ,303 (2) Non-bailable 351(2), 296 3(5)BNS based on Kuddus’ complaint.

Notably, Biki Ahmed, identified as the prime accused, had surrendered before the police last night. On the other hand, Khairul Islam was arrested by the police.

