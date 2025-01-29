Thief Shot by Guwahati Police After Attempting to Flee Arrest

A notorious thief sustained bullet injuries after the Guwahati police opened fire on him late on Tuesday night, sources said.

The accused identified as Jewel Khan had allegedly snatched a woman’s bag in the city’s Bonphul Nagar before attempting to flee.

Acting swiftly, the police intercepted the suspect and opened fire when he reportedly tried to resist arrest. The injured accused was immediately taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment, sources added.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Guwahati (East), Mrinal Deka, the accused was a habitual offender involved in multiple cases of chain and vehicle theft.

Speaking to media persons regarding the case, Mrinal Deka said, “Jewel Khan is a resident of Navjyoti Path in Sijubari. Based on suspicion, a team from Hatigaon Police visited Jewel’s residence, where we recovered two ATM cards and a stolen scooter.”

“During the raid, Jewel managed to escape through the bathroom window. However, as the police team launched a search operation, he was eventually confronted in Hatigaon, where he allegedly attempted to attack the officers with some sharp weapons. In self-defence, the police had to open fire” he added.