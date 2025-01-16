Mumbai Police Forms 20 Teams To Nab Saif Ali Khan's Attacker

Mumbai Police have launched an extensive search operation, forming 20 teams, to locate the suspect involved in an alleged attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence. The incident was reported earlier today, with the Bandra Police registering an FIR and recording the statement of the actor's maid, who is the complainant in the case. According to the statement, the attacker reportedly demanded a sum of one crore rupees and assaulted both the house help and subsequently, Saif Ali Khan.

Advertisment

A photo of the suspected attacker was released by the police, showing the individual walking down the stairs, with a bright-coloured cloth wrapped around his neck. In the statement, the maid described the attacker as demanding "one crore" from the family. The maid further recounted how the assailant allegedly attacked her with a hexa blade, injuring both her hands. "He ran towards me with something like wood in his left hand and a long thin hexa blade in his right hand, during the scuffle, he tried to attack me with the blade, when I tried to protect myself by moving my hand forward, something like a knife hit my wrist near both my hands and the middle finger of my left hand. At that time I asked him 'What do you want?' Then he said 'I need money, I asked how much.' Then he said in English 'One crore,'" the maid's statement read.

The complaint further described the sequence of events, stating that the incident took place at approximately 2 am on January 16. The maid described how she noticed a shadow near the bathroom door, and upon investigating, the intruder approached the actor's son before attacking Saif Ali Khan. The statement added, "He attacked Saif with a wooden object in her hand and a hexa blade... We all ran out of the room and pulled the door and then we all ran towards him. Hearing the sound, Ramesh, Hari, Ramu and Paswan who were sleeping came out. When we took him to the room again, the door of the room was open."

Saif Ali Khan sustained injuries to his neck, right shoulder, wrist, elbow, back, and face during the attack. The suspect is described as being around 35-40 years old, with a dark complexion and a thin build. He was reportedly dressed in dark-coloured pants, a shirt, and a cap.

Following the incident, Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. According to Dr Nitin Dange, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with an alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and is out of danger."

Saif Ali Khan's children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan visited him at the hospital earlier today.

Also Read: First Photo of Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Surfaces