Saif Ali Khan Stabbed Multiple Times During Home Invasion, Hospitalized

In a shocking incident, actor Saif Ali Khan sustained multiple stab wounds during a scuffle with an intruder who reportedly broke into his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, around 4 AM on Thursday. The actor is currently undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital, where his condition is being closely monitored.

According to the Mumbai Police, the unidentified intruder entered Saif’s home, leading to a confrontation. Saif, who woke up during the commotion as his servant tried to apprehend the thief, suffered six injuries, including two deep wounds. One of the injuries is near his spine, while another is on his neck.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, provided an update, stating, “Saif was attacked by an unidentified person in his house. He was brought in at 3:30 AM. Surgery began at 5:30 AM and is still ongoing. Neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Leena Jain, and anesthetist Nisha Gandhi are conducting the procedure. The extent of the damage will only be known post-surgery.”

The Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch are actively investigating the case. Officials are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting a thorough search at Saif’s residence in the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra West, where he resides with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their two sons, Taimur (8) and Jeh (4).

Saif’s family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, is by his side at the hospital. The incident has left fans and the film fraternity deeply concerned about his well-being.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan recently impressed audiences with his performance in Devara: Part 1, marking his Telugu debut alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film received widespread acclaim. Saif is also set to star in Jewel Thief with Jaideep Ahlawat, scheduled for release in 2025.

Further updates on Saif’s recovery and the investigation are awaited.

