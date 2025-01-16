First Photo of Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Surfaces

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder inside his Bandra residence in the early hours of Thursday.

The first image of the accused has now surfaced, adding a new dimension to the shocking incident.

The attacker, armed with a 2.5-inch knife, allegedly entered the house through the room of Saif’s youngest son, Jeh, before assaulting the actor.

CCTV footage of the intruder who stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan multiple times on the 11th floor of his Bandra residence has surfaced. The attacker was caught leaving the building following the reported burglary attempt at Saif's residence.#SaifAliKhan #IbrahimAliKhan pic.twitter.com/LxRpXnnT1Y — Pratidin Time (@pratidintime) January 16, 2025

How Ibrahim Took Saif Ali Khan to Hospital in an Autorickshaw

Following the attack, Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor, immediately informed his eldest son, 23-year-old Ibrahim Ali Khan. In a dramatic turn of events, Ibrahim rushed to his father’s home and transported him to Lilavati Hospital around 3:30 am. With no driver available at that hour, he had to rely on an autorickshaw. According to hospital COO Niraj Uttamani, Saif sustained six wounds, including two deep ones, and underwent multiple surgeries.

Saif Ali Khan Attacked at Home

The attack took place around 2:30 am when an unknown intruder broke into Saif and Kareena’s Bandra (West) residence. Saif was alerted to the situation by a scuffle between the intruder and his domestic help. As he attempted to intervene, the attacker turned on him, stabbing and injuring him. Kareena and their two sons, Taimur and Jeh, were also present in the house during the incident. Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Saif Ali Khan is Out of Danger

By Thursday noon, Saif’s team issued a statement confirming that he had come out of surgery and was out of danger. "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are investigating the incident," the statement read. Dr. Uttamani further confirmed that Saif had been shifted to the ICU for post-surgical observation and will remain under monitoring for a day.

The Mumbai police continue to investigate the case, with more details expected to emerge.

