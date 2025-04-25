Mysterious Blast Destroys Terrorist Hideout in J&K Amid Pahalgam Attack Probe

A powerful blast destroyed the house of an active terrorist in the Monghama area of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday night.

The house is reportedly linked to Asif Sheikh, a local commander of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), whose name has surfaced during the investigation into the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

According to reports, security forces were conducting a search operation in the area when they identified suspicious items inside the premises. The personnel then immediately withdrew from the location, sensing potential danger. Moments later, a massive explosion ripped through the house, leaving it extensively damaged. Preliminary reports suggest the presence of hidden explosive materials inside the structure, although the exact cause of the blast remains under investigation.

Asif Sheikh is suspected to be directly connected to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists, and left several others injured. Officials believe the attack was carried out by a group of five to seven terrorists, including two local militants trained in Pakistan.

One of the suspects, Aadil Thokar alias Aadil Guree from Bijbehara, has been identified by the wife of a deceased tourist. Security agencies have also released sketches of three Pakistani terrorists believed to be involved in the attack. Identified by their code names—Moosa, Yunus, and Asif—they have been linked to previous terror incidents in Poonch.

The Pahalgam attack marks one of the deadliest assaults in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. In its aftermath, security has been tightened across the valley, and search operations are underway to track down the perpetrators. Visuals from Pahalgam show an eerie calm, with streets deserted in the once-bustling tourist destination.

