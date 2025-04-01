Naga Encroachment Sparks Fear: Four Assam Locals Kidnapped at Gunpoint, Later Freed

Tensions have flared up at the Assam-Nagaland border in Mariani after four individuals from Assam were allegedly abducted by a group of armed miscreants from the Nagaland side. The incident occurred at Ranikham Rojabari 4 No. Line in the Chelenghat area, triggering unrest among locals.

According to reports, the armed group forcefully took away four individuals, identified as Bikram Pradhan, Joydeep Patar Tanti, Akash Patar Tanti, and Sanjit Patar Tanti. The abduction is believed to be linked to their opposition to Naga encroachment on Assam’s land. Sources suggest that tensions escalated when the victims attempted to remove betel nut plantations from land allegedly occupied by Nagas.

It has been reported that Naga groups have been attempting to expand their control up to the Ronkham River in Assam, leading to frequent conflicts in the region. The latest incident is seen as a response to local resistance against this encroachment.

Following the abduction, the police were alerted, and after some time, the four individuals were released. However, the incident has once again brought attention to the ongoing border disputes and the security concerns faced by residents in the area.