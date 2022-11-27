Nagaland's Music Glorious Heritage Of India: PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

Stressing on preserving our ancient culture and tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Nagaland's initiative to promote its folk music and said that the music and culture of the state is the glorious heritage of the country.

In the 95th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said that India is home to the oldest traditions in the world and it is everyone's responsibility to preserve these traditions, to promote them and to take them forward as much as possible.

"We all always take pride in the fact that our country is home to the oldest traditions in the world. Therefore, it is also our responsibility to preserve our traditions and traditional knowledge, to promote it and to take it forward as much as possible. One such commendable effort is being made by some friends of our northeastern state of Nagaland. I liked this effort very much, so I thought, I'd share it with the listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat'," PM Modi.

PM Modi mentioned an organization "Lidi-Cro-U" in Nagaland, which is working to save traditions and skills and pass them on to the next generation.

"The lifestyle of the Naga community in Nagaland, their art-culture and music attract everyone. It is an important part of the glorious heritage of our country. The life of the people of Nagaland and their skills are also very important for a sustainable lifestyle. In order to save these traditions and skills and pass them on to the next generation, the people there have formed an organization, that's name is 'Lidi-Cro-U'," he said.