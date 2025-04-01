Nano Drones and Loiter Munitions: India Strengthens Special Forces Capabilities

India is ramping up the capabilities of its elite special forces with a host of advanced technologies, including nano drones, loiter munitions, and state-of-the-art communication equipment, according to a report by the Times of India.

The Defence Ministry is undertaking a comprehensive upgrade in special forces training, incorporating advanced tech to keep its troops ahead of the curve in modern warfare. Insiders revealed that this initiative is part of an ongoing effort to enhance the effectiveness of special forces across the Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), and Navy.

In the coming months, special forces personnel will undergo rigorous training using augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) mission planners and simulators. These advanced tools will give them a cutting-edge edge in preparing for high-stakes, real-world operations. In addition, specialized equipment is being rolled out for the Army's Para-Special Forces, the IAF's Garud commandos, and the Navy's elite Marcos (Marine Commandos).

The Indian Army currently boasts 10 Para-Special Forces battalions and five Para (Airborne) battalions, each consisting of around 620 soldiers. The IAF has 27 flights of Garud commandos, totaling approximately 1,600 personnel, while the Navy is home to over 1,400 Marcos. However, a significant gap in the Special Forces' operations has been the absence of a full-fledged Special Operations Command. To address this, a truncated Armed Forces Special Operations Division (AFSOD) was established, which has improved jointness and synergy between the three forces.

To further enhance operational efficiency, the special forces are being equipped with advanced software-defined radios, including manpack versions, and satellite communication systems, ensuring “uninterrupted and seamless” long-range communication during joint operations. The induction of loiter munition systems has also bolstered the precision-targeting capabilities of the Para-SF units, while remotely piloted aerial vehicles, nano drones, surveillance copters, and lightweight drones with FLIR (Forward-Looking Infrared) payloads are being deployed for short and medium-range surveillance up to 10 kilometers.

Stealth is crucial for special forces operations behind enemy lines, and to that end, India is introducing indigenous "combat free-fall parachute systems" and other advanced tools to ensure maximum stealth and agility. New "integrated combat diving kits" are also in the pipeline, further enhancing the operational capacity of marine commandos. Additionally, guided aerial delivery systems now enable commandos to operate independently for longer durations in hostile territory.



The Special Forces are already equipped with an impressive arsenal of specialized weapons, including Finnish Sako long-range sniper rifles, American M4A1 carbines, Israeli TAR-21 Tavor assault rifles, Swedish Carl Gustaf lightweight rocket launchers, Russian VSS suppressed sniper rifles, and Italian Beretta pistols with silencers.

The Army’s first vertical wind tunnel, which enhances “combat freefall” skills for special forces, is now fully operational at the Special Forces Training School in Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh. This state-of-the-art facility will help personnel fine-tune their air insertion skills, a critical element in high-risk special operations.