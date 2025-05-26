New Train Link Between Agartala and Guwahati Gets Green Light

In a significant development aimed at enhancing railway connectivity in the Northeast, the central government has approved a new train service between Agartala and Guwahati (Narangi). The decision comes following consistent efforts by West Tripura MP and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Advertisment

Announcing the approval on social media, Deb expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, stating, "Another achievement. I express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the launch of a new rail service on the Agartala-Guwahati route, respecting the demands of the people of Tripura and prioritising passenger comfort."

According to sources close to the MP, the approval follows Deb’s meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on April 22. During the meeting, Deb strongly advocated for improved railway infrastructure in Tripura, including new express services and modernization efforts.

One of the key proposals tabled during the meeting was the introduction of a direct train service between Agartala and Guwahati, aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and easing travel for passengers. The Railway Ministry responded promptly, issuing an official letter to Deb confirming the approval of the new service.

Deb thanked the Railway Minister for his swift response and for honouring the assurance given during their meeting.

The newly approved train service is expected to boost both passenger movement and trade between Tripura and Assam, providing a major fillip to regional accessibility and economic development. Thousands of commuters across the region are expected to benefit from the enhanced connectivity.