NGO Supervisor Arrested for Duping Govt Job Seekers in Guwahati

Guwahati Police have arrested a man for allegedly duping multiple individuals by falsely promising them government jobs in Assam.

Advertisment

The accused, identified as Sahidul Islam (39), was a supervisor at an NGO named Siksha Mitra Service, which was permitted to conduct awareness programs on scholarships in government and provincialised secondary schools across the state.

The matter came to light after Kiran Deka Kalita, Registrar of the Directorate of Secondary Education, lodged a complaint stating that Islam had collected Rs 50,000 each from several people under the false assurance of securing them government jobs.

The NGO, which operates from Ward No. 6, Kotahbari in Guwahati’s Gorchuk was only authorized to facilitate scholarship awareness programs free of cost.

Islam, a resident of Kalyanpur in Goalpara district, was apprehended and taken to Dispur Police Station. Legal proceedings have been initiated against him.

Also Read: Assam CM Rips Into USTM Chancellor Post-Arrest, Calls Him ‘Big Fraud'