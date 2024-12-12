NIA Raids 19 Locations, Including Assam, in JeM Radicalization Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 19 locations across five states, including Assam, as part of its ongoing investigation into a case related to the radicalization of individuals linked to the banned terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Advertisment

Apart from Assam, the raids, which began early in the morning, targeted the hideouts of suspects in Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. The operation is focused on curbing the dissemination of terrorist propaganda and countering extremist activities across the country.

This latest action follows previous raids conducted two months ago, during which the NIA searched 26 locations across Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir. During that operation, the agency arrested Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi, alias Ayubi, for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy case (RC-13/2024/NIA/DLI).

Ayubi’s arrest led to the seizure of incriminating materials, including documents, electronic devices, pamphlets, and magazines. The NIA also questioned several other suspects during the earlier operation.

The fresh searches were prompted by leads obtained during the questioning of Ayubi and analysis of evidence gathered in the October raids.

According to the NIA, the suspects are accused of spreading terrorist propaganda, radicalizing individuals associated with JeM, and recruiting youth into the Jamaat outfit inspired by JeM.

“These suspects were involved in motivating youth into committing violent terror attacks across India,” the NIA stated.