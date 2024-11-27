NIA Begins Probe into Three High-Profile Manipur Violence Incidents

Acting on the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directive to expedite investigations, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched thorough probes into three major cases of violence in Manipur. The anti-terror agency re-registered these cases on November 13, 2024, following MHA’s decision to transfer the investigations to NIA, given the gravity of the offences and the need to uncover larger conspiracies behind the brutal attacks.

Case 1: Borobekra Killings and Arson

The first case (now RC-15/2024/NIA/IMP) pertains to an attack on November 11, 2024, in Borobekra, where unknown militants burned several houses, killed two civilians, and abducted and murdered six others, including three women and three children. The attackers had fired at Borobekra Police Station and nearby areas, leading to a gunfight with police and CRPF personnel. Two dead bodies were later recovered from the charred remains of houses.

Case 2: Attack on CRPF Post

The second case (re-registered as RC-14/2024/NIA/IMP) involves an assault on a CRPF post and Borobekra Police Station on November 11, 2024, by armed militants. A CRPF constable sustained injuries and was evacuated for treatment in Silchar. Subsequent searches uncovered dead bodies of unidentified militants and arms at the attack site.

Case 3: Rape and Murder of a Woman in Jiribam

The third case (re-registered as RC-13/2024/NIA/IMP) relates to the brutal rape and murder of 31-year-old Zosangkim in Jiribam on November 7, 2024. Armed militants allegedly attacked her residence, raped her, and set her ablaze. The victim was a mother of three and a resident of Jairolpokpi, Jiribam.

All cases have been registered under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, Arms Act, 1959, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. NIA teams visited the crime scenes on November 21-22, 2024, and the transfer of case documents from local police is underway.