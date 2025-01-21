No 'Pakistan' on India’s Jersey: BCCI's Champions Trophy Stance Stirs Row

As the ICC Champions Trophy draws nearer, a fresh controversy has emerged surrounding the tournament, with India reportedly objecting to the printing of "Pakistan" on the team jersey, despite the latter being the official host nation.

While the tournament is scheduled to be held in Pakistan, Team India's matches will take place in Dubai under the hybrid model.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) had agreed on a hybrid model for the event after BCCI’s refusal to send the Indian team to Pakistan, citing security and political tensions. However, the ongoing row over the host nation's name on the jerseys has added fuel to the fire.

A PCB official, speaking to news agency IANS on condition of anonymity, accused the BCCI of politicizing the sport. He stated, “BCCI is bringing politics into cricket, which is not at all good for the game. They refused to travel to Pakistan, they don’t want to send their captain (Rohit Sharma) for the opening ceremony, and now there are reports that they don't want Pakistan’s name on their jerseys. We believe the ICC will intervene and support Pakistan on this matter.”

The BCCI has stood firm on its position, maintaining its refusal to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. Despite the PCB's pleas, the Indian board's stance remains unchanged, forcing Pakistan to agree to India's terms. However, the agreement also prevents PCB from sending its own team to India for future ICC events.

As the tournament approaches, the controversy surrounding the jersey issue is dominating headlines, and the ongoing tension between the two cricket boards is showing no signs of resolution. With just a month to go before the tournament, it remains to be seen how this latest dispute will be resolved.