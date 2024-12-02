Northeast Frontier Railway Launches New Laundry Facility in Guwahati

Indian Railways has enhanced its passenger amenities with the establishment of state-of-the-art laundry facilities aimed at providing clean and hygienic linen to passengers traveling in air-conditioned (AC) sleeper classes.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has inaugurated a cutting-edge laundry care centre in Guwahati with a capacity to handle 32,000 bedrolls daily. This facility ensures the efficient cleaning of bedrolls, blankets, and pillow covers. Speaking about the initiative, NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, highlighted the advanced tunnel-based system employed at the facility.

“This new facility can handle large volumes of linen while optimizing resources like water, power, steam, and chemicals. The automated system also facilitates seamless transfer between cleaning stages, ensuring high efficiency and quality,” Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the North Western Railway (NWR) has also introduced modern linen washing systems. An automatic washing plant in Jaipur caters to the needs of passengers with a current capacity of 56 tonnes, which is set to expand.

Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of NWR, stressed the commitment to delivering high-quality services. “We clean, wash, and calendar the linen to meet quality standards before supplying it to passengers. Plans are underway to further expand the facility to cater to increasing demands from other passenger trains,” he explained.

Indian Railways officials have reiterated their dedication to maintaining hygiene, stating that all linen provided during train journeys is washed after every use in mechanized laundries equipped with the latest technologies.