Parshuram Kund Tragedy: Missing NF Railway Officer's Body Recovered

Subhendu Kumar Choudhary, Principal Chief Security Officer of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway, has passed away. Choudhary was swept away by a strong river current while visiting Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh on November 24, 2024.

After an intensive four-day search operation, his body was recovered on Wednesday, approximately 20 kilometres downstream from the incident site, the NF Railway said in a statement. Senior officials of NF Railway have reached the location to offer their support.

The entire railway fraternity has mourned this heartbreaking loss and stands in solidarity with the bereaved family of Choudhary during this difficult time.

The NF Railway in a statement said, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the unfortunate demise of Shri Subhendu Kumar Choudhary, Principal Chief Security Officer of NF Railway in a tragic accident. The entire railway fraternity stands with the bereaved family of Shri Choudhary in this heart breaking moment. He will be deeply missed.”

"Shri Choudhary had got carried away by the strong river current while visiting Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday (24.11.2024). His body was recovered today around 20 kms downstream after an intensive search operation lasting 4 days. Senior officers of N.F.Railway has reached the location," the NF Railway added.