Railways To Run 992 Special Trains For Kumbh Mela In 2025

Ahead of the 2025 Kumbh Mela, the Ministry of Railways has unveiled a comprehensive plan to enhance railway services for the expected influx of visitors. In a bid to manage the large number of pilgrims, the Railway Ministry will operate 992 special trains from January 12 to February 28, coinciding with the Kumbh Mela and several other religious festivals, including Paush Poornima, Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Maghi Poornima, and Mahashivaratri.

These special trains will supplement the 6,580 regular services running during the Mela period. Additionally, 140 passing-through trains will be granted stoppages in the Prayagraj area to accommodate passengers boarding daily during the festivities. A new circular train service connecting Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and Varanasi will also be introduced.

For improved efficiency, 174 longer rakes have been planned for special trains. The ministry has also earmarked Rs 933 crore to enhance infrastructure and passenger amenities. This includes the ongoing doubling of railway tracks in the Prayagraj Division, a project valued at Rs 3,700 crore, to ensure smoother train operations.

A meeting chaired by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and attended by Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu and V Somanna discussed the special trains and other preparations for managing the festive rush.

"We have planned to run 992 special trains, besides the 6,580 regular trains from various cities to Prayagraj," an official stated. This increase, a 42 per cent rise from the 694 special trains operated during the 2019 Kumbh Mela, aims to meet the demands of the anticipated 6 crore visitors to Prayagraj. Additionally, over 20-30 crore people are expected to travel across the country during the festival season.

The ministry has also placed a strong emphasis on security and safety measures during the high-traffic period to ensure the smooth flow of passengers.

