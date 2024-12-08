Notre Dame Cathedral Reopens Five Years After Devastating Fire

Five years after a devastating fire nearly destroyed the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral, the UNESCO World Heritage site reopened its doors in a grand ceremony attended by global leaders, dignitaries, and patrons who played a role in its restoration.

Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich officiated the reopening, marking the occasion with prayers and hymns in a ceremony that celebrated the resilience and determination of all those involved in rebuilding the historic structure. French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron welcomed world leaders, including US President-elect Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, entrepreneur Elon Musk, and Prince William, to the event.

In his speech, President Macron expressed deep gratitude to everyone who contributed to saving and restoring Notre Dame. "Tonight, the bells of Notre Dame ring again, a symbol of hope and unity for the world," Macron said, thanking firefighters, artisans, donors, and volunteers who made the reconstruction possible.

On X, Macron wrote: "To our firefighters and all the forces who saved Notre Dame, to the artisans who made it even more beautiful, to generous donors worldwide—thank you for keeping the promise."

The fire that engulfed Notre Dame on April 15, 2019, shocked the world, with images of the collapsing spire becoming a symbol of loss. Macron pledged to restore the cathedral within five years—a promise fulfilled as the cathedral’s vaulted ceilings, stained glass windows, and intricate Gothic details have been painstakingly rebuilt.

The restoration, estimated to cost €700 million (USD 737 million), was funded by donations amounting to €846 million (USD 891 million) from 340,000 donors across 150 countries.

The ceremony included a special tribute to the firefighters who battled the flames and saved parts of the cathedral during the 2019 disaster. The word “merci” was illuminated on the front of the cathedral, drawing a standing ovation from attendees.

Ahead of the event, Macron met with Trump and Zelenskyy for a trilateral discussion. In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote: "We spoke about our people, the situation on the ground, and a just peace. We agreed to continue working together and keep in contact. Peace through strength is possible."