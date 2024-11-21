Charaideo Moidam’s World Heritage Site Status Draws Global Tourists to Assam: Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday asserted that the recognition of Charaideo Moidam as a UNESCO World Heritage Site has generated curiosity and inquisitiveness among global tourists about Assam and the Ahom heritage.

Sonowal’s remarks come upon his visit to the Charaideo Moidam earlier today. The Charaideo Moidam was recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, the first such honour for any cultural site of the Northeast.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that the moidam stands as a remarkable testament to the architectural brilliance of the Ahom era, embodying the legacy of the revered ancestors. He acknowledged the pivotal role played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in securing this much elusive honour for Assam.

Sonowal said, “Charaideo Moidam, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, stands as a remarkable testament to the architectural brilliance of the Ahom era, embodying the legacy of the revered ancestors. This historic achievement was made possible through the visionary efforts of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Dangoria. The people of Assam remain deeply grateful to Modi Dangoria for bringing global recognition to this heritage. May the rich tradition of Charaideo Moidam continue to shine brightly, inspiring us with the timeless ideals of the great Ahom rulers and guiding our path in building a prosperous and culturally vibrant state.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to invite global travelers and tourists to visit the Charaideo Moidam to witness the unique cultural architectural brilliance and cultural traditions of the Ahom period. The tourists will also experience one of greatest socio cultural fabric in a kaleidoscopic Assamese society that Ahom kings were successful in weaving through their illustrious 600 years of good governance. Today, the due recognition of Charaideo Moidams as UNESCO World Heritage Site has generated curiosity and inquisitiveness among global travellers & tourists from all over about Assam & Ahom heritage,” he added.

Sarbananda Sonowal also paid obeisance to the Great Ahom Kings for their invaluable contribution in building the greater Assamese society.

He said, “In the 13th century, Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha laid the foundation of greater Assam by uniting various communities under the policy of ‘Saat Raj Saamari Ek Raj’ and establishing good governance. Inspired by the same ideals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ has united the people of India to pave the way for a strong, developed, and self-reliant nation. This journey of inclusive development, encompassing every community in India, is a journey of harmony, empowerment, and the strengthening of every citizen, bringing the nation together as one.”

In a significant step toward preserving Assam's heritage, the ‘Charaideo Moidam’ was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a milestone built on years of meticulous planning and leadership under Sarbananda Sonowal during his tenure as the chief minister of Assam. Charaideo Moidam often referred to as the “Pyramids of Assam,” symbolize the rich cultural and historical legacy of the Ahom dynasty, a kingdom that ruled Assam for over 600 years.