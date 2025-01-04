NSE Records 268 IPOs in 2024, Setting Asia’s Highest Annual Benchmark

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has set an unprecedented record in 2024, becoming Asia's leader in the number of initial public offerings (IPOs) and globally topping the charts for the largest equity capital raised in the primary market. This achievement underscores the robust growth and investor confidence in India’s capital markets.

Record-Breaking IPO Activity

In 2024, the NSE facilitated an impressive 268 IPOs, with 90 on the mainboard and 178 in the SME segment, raising a cumulative Rs 1.67 lakh crore. This marks the highest number of IPOs in a single calendar year in Asia, reinforcing the resilience and potential of the Indian economy.

Notably, India also hosted Hyundai Motor India Ltd.'s IPO, which raised USD 3.3 billion, making it the largest IPO in India’s history and the second-largest globally for the year.

The SME sector contributed significantly, raising Rs 7,349 crore (USD 0.86 billion), showcasing the growing participation of small and medium enterprises in India’s equity market.

Global Context and India’s Dominance

Globally, 1,145 IPOs were launched in 2024, a slight decline from 1,271 in 2023. Despite the overall dip, India stood out, with NSE accounting for more IPOs than leading exchanges in Japan, Hong Kong, and China combined.

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO) of NSE, remarked, "The record number of IPOs this year highlights the resilience and growth potential of the Indian economy. Companies across diverse sectors are leveraging public markets to fuel their growth strategies."

Looking Ahead

As India’s stock market continues to boom, the NSE remains committed to bolstering its platform to enable higher capital raising and support businesses in their growth journeys. With a strong pipeline of companies eyeing IPOs, 2025 is poised to witness continued momentum in India’s equity markets.

IPO Boom: Driving Growth

An initial public offering (IPO) allows companies to sell shares to the public, raising equity capital to fund expansion and innovation. The remarkable performance of Indian companies in the IPO market is a testament to the confidence of global and domestic investors in the nation’s economic trajectory.

With these achievements, the NSE solidifies its position as a global powerhouse in capital markets, setting a benchmark for innovation, efficiency, and investor trust.