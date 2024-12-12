‘One Nation One Subscription’ To Grant Global Research Journals Access

The central government has launched the One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) initiative, aimed at providing access to international research journals for at least 18 million students across central and state-funded universities. This landmark scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet last month, is set to roll out its first phase on January 1, 2025, according to a PTI report.

Collaboration with Leading Publishers

Under ONOS, the government has collaborated with 30 major publishers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), management, social sciences, and humanities. Notable publishers participating in the scheme include Elsevier, Cambridge University Press, Taylor and Francis, BMJ Journals, Sage, Oxford University Press, and Project Muse, among others.

This marks the first time the government has partnered with such a comprehensive list of publishers to ensure access to a wide range of high-quality academic resources for Indian universities and colleges.

Expanded Access for Institutions

Previously, access to these journals was limited to select institutions, such as IITs and a few central universities. The ONOS scheme now extends this benefit to 6,380 higher education and research institutions, including 451 state public universities, 4,864 colleges, and 172 institutes of national importance.

Highlighting the scale of the initiative, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Abhay Karadikar stated, “Earlier, institutions such as IITs or Central universities subscribed to a small set of journals related to specific disciplines, but under ONOS, all institutions will have access to 13,400 research journals,” PTI reported.

Future Inclusion of Private Universities

Currently, the ONOS scheme’s first phase is restricted to central and state-funded universities and colleges. However, private institutions are expected to be included in the second phase, with the ultimate goal of achieving universal access.

Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Sood outlined the phased implementation, stating, “The phase-one, to be executed over the next three years, will grant access to all the central and state-funded universities and colleges across India. After that, we plan to extend it to private institutions and eventually target universal access through all designated access points in all public in phase three,” PTI reported.

This ambitious initiative underscores the government’s commitment to democratizing access to world-class academic resources, fostering research and innovation across India’s educational ecosystem.

