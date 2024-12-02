Over 100 Killed in Violent Clashes at Football Match in Guinea

More than 100 people were reportedly killed in Guinea’s second-largest city, N'Zerekore, after a violent clash broke out during a football match on Sunday.
According to reports, the tragedy occured following a controversial referee decision that escalated into chaos, with fans invading the pitch.
“There are bodies lined up as far as the eye can see in the hospital. Others are lying on the floor in the hallways. The morgue is full,” a local doctor told AFP, estimating around 100 deaths. Another medical professional confirmed "dozens of dead," as overwhelmed local facilities struggled to handle the casualties.
Social media videos showing chaotic scenes outside the match venue and numerous casualties have yet to be verified. Witnesses reported protestors attacking and setting the N'Zerekore police station on fire.
The match was reportedly part of a tournament honoring Guinea's junta leader, Mamadi Doumbouya, who seized power in a 2021 coup. The military leader declared himself president after overthrowing former President Alpha Conde. While initially committing to civilian power transfer by 2024, Doumbouya has since extended the timeline, with elections now promised for 2025.
Under his rule, opposition figures have faced suppression, with arrests, prosecutions, and exiles becoming common. Despite a "transitional charter" barring junta members from political participation, Doumbouya’s supporters are advocating for his candidacy in the upcoming presidential elections.
The violence in N'Zerekore underscores Guinea's ongoing political instability and its struggle with authoritarian governance. The resource-rich yet economically disadvantaged nation joins other West African countries, including Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, where military leaders have seized power since 2020.
N'Zerekore, a city of approximately 200,000 residents, has now become the epicenter of one of Guinea’s deadliest tragedies in recent history.