Over 15,000 Bighas of Satra Land Illegally Encroached in Assam: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has voiced serious concern over the growing threat to the state's historic Satras — the centuries-old institutions founded by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Madhavdev to spread the Neo-Vaishnavite faith in Assam.

Advertisment

In a social media post on Friday, the Chief Minister described Satras as much more than religious sites. He said they are also cultural and social hubs where traditions like Borgeet, Sattriya dance, Chali, Jhumura, Dashavatar performances, and the preservation of old manuscripts and historical records are kept alive.

“Satras are not just monasteries, they are the heart of our heritage,” he wrote.

However, he warned that these sacred places are under serious threat due to widespread land encroachment.

According to a recent report by the commission set up to examine Satra land issues, over 15,288 bighas of Satra land across Assam have been taken over illegally. In Barpeta district alone, 7,137 bighas are under encroachment. Other affected districts include Bajali, Nagaon, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Bongaigaon, Majuli, and Dhubri.

“This is the truth, and it is a painful one,” said the Chief Minister.

“We are fully committed to saving our identity and culture. We will keep working to reclaim every Satra. But we cannot do it without your support,” he added.

Also Read: Assam Govt to Form Permanent Satra Aayog, Says CM Sarma