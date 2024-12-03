Oxford Study Credits PM Modi's PRAGATI for Revitalizing 340 Major Infrastructure Projects

A new study by Oxford University has credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his PRAGATI platform for the successful acceleration of 340 crucial infrastructure projects in India, valued at approximately $205 billion. These projects, some of which had been delayed for up to 20 years, have seen significant progress under PRAGATI’s review mechanism.

Since its launch nine years ago, the PRAGATI platform has played a pivotal role in streamlining the execution of projects across sectors, including rail, road, power, and aviation. By June 2023, 340 projects, worth Rs 17.05 lakh crore ($205 billion), were reviewed and expedited through the platform. According to the study, PM Modi’s hands-on involvement in these reviews has been crucial to their success. His direct participation lends urgency and accountability to the projects, accelerating decision-making, rallying resources, and motivating teams on the ground.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed pride in the platform's success, saying, “PRAGATI represents a wonderful amalgamation of technology and governance, ensuring silos are removed and projects are completed on time. Am glad that the effectiveness of PRAGATI has been recognised in the study by @OxfordSBS and @GatesFoundation."

The Oxford study, co-authored by Soumitra Dutta and Mukul Pandya from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, emphasizes that Modi’s experience as a former Chief Minister has been instrumental in understanding and resolving on-the-ground challenges. The study highlights how PRAGATI has been a game-changer for several infrastructure projects that had previously stalled for years.

The report also lists eight major projects that were significantly impacted by the PRAGATI platform, detailing how PM Modi’s intervention and the platform’s reviews have addressed bottlenecks and expedited progress. These projects include: