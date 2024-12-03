Oxford Study Credits PM Modi's PRAGATI for Revitalizing 340 Major Infrastructure Projects

A new study by Oxford University has credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his PRAGATI platform for the successful acceleration of 340 crucial infrastructure projects in India, valued at approximately $205 billion. These projects, some of which had been delayed for up to 20 years, have seen significant progress under PRAGATI’s review mechanism.
Since its launch nine years ago, the PRAGATI platform has played a pivotal role in streamlining the execution of projects across sectors, including rail, road, power, and aviation. By June 2023, 340 projects, worth Rs 17.05 lakh crore ($205 billion), were reviewed and expedited through the platform. According to the study, PM Modi’s hands-on involvement in these reviews has been crucial to their success. His direct participation lends urgency and accountability to the projects, accelerating decision-making, rallying resources, and motivating teams on the ground.
In a post on X, PM Modi expressed pride in the platform's success, saying, “PRAGATI represents a wonderful amalgamation of technology and governance, ensuring silos are removed and projects are completed on time. Am glad that the effectiveness of PRAGATI has been recognised in the study by @OxfordSBS and @GatesFoundation."
The Oxford study, co-authored by Soumitra Dutta and Mukul Pandya from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, emphasizes that Modi’s experience as a former Chief Minister has been instrumental in understanding and resolving on-the-ground challenges. The study highlights how PRAGATI has been a game-changer for several infrastructure projects that had previously stalled for years.
The report also lists eight major projects that were significantly impacted by the PRAGATI platform, detailing how PM Modi’s intervention and the platform’s reviews have addressed bottlenecks and expedited progress. These projects include:
- Bogibeel Rail and Road Bridge, Assam: Originally planned in 1985 but delayed for decades, the project gained momentum after a PRAGATI review in 2015. It was completed and inaugurated in December 2018, at a revised cost of Rs 5,920 crore.
- Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, Jammu & Kashmir: Despite its technological and geographical challenges, this rail project, stalled for years, saw significant progress after PRAGATI reviews in 2015 and 2020. The full rail line is expected to be inaugurated by 2025.
- Bengaluru Metro Rail Project: The project’s first phase, operational since 2017, has alleviated urban congestion and improved air quality. The second phase is expected to be completed by 2026, with the third phase set for 2028.
- Haridaspur-Paradeep Rail Link, Odisha: This port connectivity project, approved in 1997, faced delays due to funding issues. PRAGATI’s intervention in 2018 helped resolve these and the rail line was inaugurated in 2020.
- Dahisar-Surat Section, NH 8, Maharashtra and Gujarat: Despite initial delays, the project’s completion accelerated after PRAGATI’s intervention, overcoming critical bottlenecks in the last-mile construction.
- Varanasi-Aurangabad Section, NH 2, UP and Bihar: Land acquisition and legal issues held back this road-widening project, but PRAGATI’s review led to faster progress, and the highway is set for completion later this year.
- North Karanpura Thermal Power Plant, Jharkhand: PRAGATI’s reviews helped expedite land agreements and other logistical hurdles, paving the way for the plant’s scheduled completion later this year.
- Navi Mumbai International Airport, Maharashtra: Delayed by land acquisition challenges, the project moved forward after PRAGATI’s intervention, with construction now on track for completion by December 2024.