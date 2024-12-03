Assam: Contractor Replaced for Jorhat-Majuli Bridge

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has decided to replace the contractor responsible for constructing the Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra River in Assam.

Advertisment

The decision was taken during a meeting in New Delhi with all stakeholders, following months of halted progress on the project since September.

According to reports, an official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) confirmed that the process to select a new contractor will be initiated on a priority basis.

In a post on X, the CMO stated, "A meeting was held today at @MORTHIndia in New Delhi with all stakeholders regarding the construction of the bridge connecting Majuli and Jorhat.”

Important Update 📢



A meeting was held today at @MORTHIndia in New Delhi with all stakeholders regarding the construction of the bridge connecting Majuli and Jorhat.



Aspects regarding the slow progress of the work were discussed threadbare and the following decision has been… pic.twitter.com/WsT74OhfGW — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) December 2, 2024

The CMO added that the current contractor’s performance guarantee will be forfeited due to failure to meet agreed timelines. Construction had been stalled since September 5, and the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor, UP State Bridge Corporation Limited, had left the site.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a letter to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, expressed concerns over delays jeopardizing the timely completion of the Rs 650 crore project, crucial for Majuli’s connectivity and economic development. He urged the ministry to ensure work resumes without affecting the target completion by December 2025.

The two-lane bridge, awarded in August 2021, is a vital infrastructure project linking Majuli on the north bank with Jorhat on the south bank of the Brahmaputra River.