PM Modi Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Vows Unyielding Fight Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, expressing deep condolences to the families of the victims. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Prime Minister stated, "I pray for the swift recovery of the injured and assure that all possible assistance is being provided to those affected."

PM Modi reaffirmed the government's commitment to fighting terrorism, stating, "Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice and will not be spared. Their evil agenda will never succeed." He emphasized the unshakable resolve of the nation to combat terrorism, adding that it would only grow stronger in the face of such attacks.