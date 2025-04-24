Pahalgam Terror: Pakistan To Conduct Missile Test Amid Tensions With India

Following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam which claimed 26 lives, Pakistan has issued a notification regarding the scheduled test of a surface-to-surface missile off its Karachi coast within its Exclusive Economic Zone.

The notification, issued at approximately 9:30 PM Indian time, coincided with a crucial Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting in India, where top officials were discussing retaliation steps against Pakistan for its involvement in the attack.

The missile test, set to take place between April 24 and April 25, is being closely monitored by Indian agencies. The missile test announcement came shortly after the attack by Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba's proxy, the Resistance Front (TRF), in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen lost their lives.

In response to the attack, India swiftly took action to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. The Indian government declared that the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty would be put on hold, and the integrated checkpost at Attari would be closed immediately. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a press briefing following the CCS meeting, also stated that Pakistani nationals would no longer be allowed to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme.

The CCS meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lasted over two hours. It was briefed on the terrorist attack, which took place at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed deep condolences to the victims' families while vowing to take decisive action against the perpetrators.

