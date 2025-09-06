Pentagon No Longer ‘Defense’: Trump Restores 'Department of War’ Title

In a dramatic move, US President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order renaming the Department of Defense back to its old title, the Department of War.

Flanked by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, Trump said the change reflects the country’s need to project “victory and strength” in today’s global climate.

“We won World War I, World War II, everything before that and in between, and then we decided to go woke and changed the name to ‘Department of Defense’. So we’re going back to ‘Department of War’,” Trump told reporters, calling the new name “much more appropriate.”

Hegseth, who has been a vocal advocate of the shift, described it as more than a rebranding exercise. “This is about restoring the warrior ethos… fighting to win, not just to fight. It’s about clarity, victory, and maximum strength, not political correctness,” he said in a statement.

The White House amplified the announcement with a post on X, while the newly renamed War Department released a video of America’s military legacy.

The Department of Defense ➡️ The Department of War



President Donald J. Trump just signed an Executive Order restoring the name of the Department of War.



America First. Peace Through Strength.

The original Department of War was established by President George Washington in the 18th century. It was renamed the Department of Defense in 1949 during President Harry Truman’s military reorganization. Trump’s move marks a symbolic return to the past, one that his administration believes will reshape the military’s identity.

The renaming is part of a broader effort by Hegseth to revive older traditions, including reinstating historic base names and overturning certain Biden-era changes.

Trump summed up the message he believes the rebranding sends: “It tells our enemies and allies one thing, America stands for strength and victory.”



