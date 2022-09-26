PETA Tells Women To Deny Sex To Men Who Eat Meat

Calling on women to aid in their fight against meat consumption, animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has asked them to deny sex to meat-eating men.

According to PETA, men contribute more to the climate catastrophe than women. Highlighting a research from Plos One, PETA said, “The science speaks for itself: A study published in the journal PLOS ONE found that men contribute significantly more to the climate catastrophe than women, primarily through their meat consumption. Their eating habits result in 41% more greenhouse gases.”

Pointing fingers primarily at suburban men, PETA said, “The suburban men with beer bottles in hand, brandishing tongs while cooking sausages on their expensive gas grills. These barbecue masters believe that they can prove their masculinity to themselves and their fellow humans through their consumption of meat, not only hurting animals but also harming the planet.”

Speaking to Times Radio, PETA campaign in Germany Dr. Carys Bennett said, “Men have a 40 percent higher carbon footprint because they're eating more meat than woman.”

“Men should be held accountable but everyone should for their actions. We have seen a drop in meat eating in the UK by 17 percent in the last 10 years, but it’s not enough. We're still killing one billion chickens, cows, and pigs every year,” she said.