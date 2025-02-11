PM Modi Arrives in Paris to Strengthen India-France Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris on Monday, marking the first leg of his two-nation tour aimed at bolstering strategic ties with France and the United States. His visit will include high-level discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, co-chairing the AI Action Summit, and inaugurating India’s first consulate in Marseille.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared his enthusiasm for the visit, stating, "Landed in Paris a short while ago. Looking forward to the various programmes here, which will focus on futuristic sectors like AI, tech, and innovation."

Upon arrival, PM Modi received a warm welcome at the airport from France’s Minister of the Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu. Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, also highlighted the reception in a post on X, writing, "PM Narendra Modi arrived in Paris to a special welcome. Warmly received by Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu of France at the airport."

During his stay, PM Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit, bringing together global leaders and tech industry CEOs to discuss artificial intelligence-driven innovation and its applications for the public good.

From February 10 to 12, PM Modi and President Macron will review progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap, a comprehensive plan to deepen the India-France strategic partnership across key sectors such as defense, technology, and climate change. The two leaders will also travel to Marseille to inaugurate India’s first consulate in France and visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a cutting-edge nuclear fusion research facility symbolizing global scientific collaboration.

As part of his visit, PM Modi will pay tribute to Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during World Wars I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille.

Following his engagements in France, PM Modi will depart for the United States for a two-day visit at the invitation of President Donald Trump. Reflecting on his upcoming trip, PM Modi stated, "I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump. Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US."

