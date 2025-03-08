PM Modi Hands Over Social Media to Inspiring Women on International Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to ‘Nari Shakti,’ recognizing the strength and contributions of women across various fields.

As part of a special initiative, PM Modi handed over his social media accounts to a group of inspiring women to share their achievements, experiences, and challenges with the nation.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister stated, "We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!"

We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields! pic.twitter.com/yf8YMfq63i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2025

Earlier, on February 23, PM Modi had announced this initiative during the 119th episode of Mann Ki Baat, where he invited accomplished women to take over his social media platforms for a day. The initiative aimed to amplify their voices and showcase their contributions in various sectors.

"The platform may be mine, but their experiences, challenges, and achievements will be discussed there," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also encouraged women to participate in the initiative through the NAMO App, inviting them to share their messages with a global audience. He urged the nation to celebrate and honor the indomitable spirit of women on this special occasion.

