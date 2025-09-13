PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram’s First Railway Line, Flags Off New Trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Mizoram’s first railway line, the Bairabi-Sairang project, connecting the northeastern state to the Indian Railways network for the very first time.

The Rs 8,070 crore project links Aizawl with the rest of India, promising safe, affordable travel and smoother supply of essentials such as food grains and fertilisers. The new line would greatly improve connectivity, logistics, and opportunities for the people of Mizoram.

"The direct rail connectivity between Mizoram and the rest of the country will offer the people of the region safe, efficient, and cost-effective travel options. It will also ensure the timely and reliable supply of food grains, fertilisers, and other essential commodities, thereby enhancing overall logistical efficiency and regional accessibility," according to a release from the Prime Minister's office.

During the inauguration, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described the project as an engineering marvel, noting t he difficult Himalayan terrain. He said construction involved 45 tunnels stretching 51 km and 45 bridges, one taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar.

"This project has been constructed under great challenges. The terrain and Himalayan geology are very complex; the construction work gives us a totally new challenge. We have to first solidify the sand into a rock-like formation, and then only can we construct. A new tunnelling method has been developed,” he said.

Vaishnaw also highlighted the Centre’s focus on the Northeast, pointing out that the railway budget for the region has risen from Rs 2,000 crore before 2014 to Rs 10,000 crore today, with ongoing projects worth over Rs 77,000 crore.

On this occasion, PM Modi also flagged off three new trains, namely the Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi Rajdhani Express, the Sairang-Guwahati Express, and the Sairang-Kolkata Express.

Apart from the railway line, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for multiple road projects, including the Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl-Sialsuk Road, and Khankawn-Rongura Road.

