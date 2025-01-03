Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Set to Revolutionize Long-Distance Travel in India

India's railway journey is speeding into the future as Vande Bharat sleeper trains clock a jaw-dropping 180 km/h during trial runs, promising to transform long-distance travel into a luxurious and time-efficient experience.

Advertisment

Smooth Speed: Comfort on the Fast Track

A recent video shared by Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw offers a glimpse of the unparalleled comfort onboard. In the clip, a nearly full glass of water remains perfectly still even as the train races ahead, showcasing the precision engineering of India’s fastest train.

Conducted in Rajasthan's Kota Division, the trials witnessed the train hitting 180 km/h on a 30 km stretch between Kota and Laban. Earlier, on New Year’s Day, it achieved similar speeds over 40 km between Rohal Khurd and Kota, and other sections reached peaks of 160–170 km/h.

Vande Bharat (Sleeper) testing at 180 kmph pic.twitter.com/ruVaR3NNOt — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 2, 2025

Luxury Redefined

The Vande Bharat sleeper trains boast features like:

• Automatic doors

• Ultra-comfortable berths

• Onboard Wi-Fi

• Aircraft-inspired interiors

These sleeper coaches mark the next phase of Indian Railways’ commitment to providing a world-class travel experience. Passengers can look forward to luxurious long-distance journeys connecting cities like Delhi-Mumbai, Howrah-Chennai, and Kashmir-Kanyakumari.

A Game-Changer for Long-Distance Routes

Currently, the fastest trains on long-distance routes, such as the Tejas Rajdhani Express, operate at a maximum of 140 km/h. The Vande Bharat sleeper train, with its peak speed of 180 km/h, is set to slash travel times significantly, ensuring faster, safer, and more comfortable journeys.

What’s Next?

Trials under the supervision of RDSO, Lucknow, will continue throughout January. Post-trials, the Railway Safety Commissioner will evaluate the trains, and after final certifications, the Vande Bharat sleeper trains will officially enter service.

With over 136 Vande Bharat trains already delivering a world-class experience on short- and medium-distance routes, the addition of sleeper coaches is poised to reshape how Indians travel across vast distances. From speed to luxury, the Vande Bharat sleeper trains are a testament to modern Indian engineering, offering passengers not just transportation but an experience to cherish.

Fasten Your Seat Belts, India!

The New Year ushers in a new era for Indian Railways. Whether you're heading to Kashmir or Kanyakumari, Vande Bharat is here to make the journey as exciting as the destination!