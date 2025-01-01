LG Saxena Denies Allegations as Atishi Claims Temple Demolitions Underway

In a staunch criticism, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena has alleged that Lt Governor VK Saxena ordered the razing of Hindu and Buddhist temples in the city. This prompted the LG’s office to target both her and her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal.

Atishi stated on December 31 that an order was issued by a panel, under Saxena’s directions, for the demolition of Hindu and Buddhist temples in various locations in the national capital.

Atishi claimed that the list of religious structures to be demolished included temples and Buddhist places of worship in areas such as West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Sunder Nagri, Seema Puri, Gokal Puri, and Usmanpur.

The Chief Minister informed that she had received information about the "Religious Committee" responsible for the demolition of these structures on November 22, 2024.

In a letter, Atishi urged Saxena to prevent the "demolition," stating that such actions would hurt the sentiments of the communities concerned.

The LG Secretariat refuted Atishi’s claims, stating that no temples, mosques, churches, or other places of worship were being demolished. It accused the Chief Minister of playing "cheap politics" to divert attention from the failures of both her government and that of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"If at all, the LG has issued strict instructions to the police to maintain extra vigilance against forces that may indulge in deliberate vandalism for political gains," the secretariat said.

According to Atishi, earlier, all decisions of the Religious Committee were sent to the LG office via the Chief Minister and the Home Minister to ensure that no religious sentiments were hurt by government action.

The Chief Minister also noted that an order was issued by the LG’s office last year, stating that the demolition of religious structures was a matter of "public order" and, therefore, fell under the LG’s purview.

