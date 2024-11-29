Amit Shah Arrives to Attend DGP/IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Friday to attend the three-day All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police (DGP/IGP) 2024.

The conference, set to take place from November 29 to December 1, will focus on strengthening India’s internal security in the face of emerging challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend from November 30 to December 1, presiding over key deliberations.

In a post on X, Shah shared his excitement for the event: “To attend the three-day DGP/IGP Conference. The conference, to be presided over by PM Narendra Modi ji, will delve into the aspects of further bolstering Bharat's security in the face of emerging challenges. Keenly looking forward to attending the program."

Shah was received at the Bhubaneswar airport by Odisha Chief Minister Charan Majhi, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, and BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval also arrived in the city to attend the conference.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the conference will cover critical national security issues such as counterterrorism, left-wing extremism, coastal security, narcotics control, and the formulation of new criminal laws. The conference will also feature discussions on policing and improving public safety. Senior police officers from across India will engage in extensive deliberations aimed at enhancing the country's internal security apparatus.

The President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service will be awarded during the conference, recognizing the exceptional contributions of police officers across the country. The event provides a platform for senior police professionals and security administrators to discuss various challenges, including operational, infrastructural, and welfare-related issues facing India's police force.

Prime Minister Modi has long demonstrated a deep commitment to the DGP/IGP conference, fostering an environment of open discussion and new ideas. This year’s conference introduces several unique features, such as yoga sessions, business sessions, break-out discussions, and thematic dining tables, all designed to enhance the experience and encourage meaningful dialogue. These sessions will allow senior officials to present their perspectives on critical policing and security matters directly to the Prime Minister.

Since 2014, Modi has actively supported the annual gathering of the nation’s top police officials, which has become a key event for shaping India's security policy and strengthening law enforcement across the country. The 2024 conference promises to be a crucial step in ensuring the continued safety and stability of the nation.