PM Modi to Inaugurate Mizoram’s Long-Awaited Rail Link to Aizawl

Mizoram is all set to celebrate a historic moment as the long-awaited railway connection to Aizawl is about to become a reality. The Bairabi–Sairang railway line, a major infrastructure project, is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week.

Once the trains start running, the journey between Aizawl and Silchar will be cut from nearly seven hours by road to just three hours by train. Passengers will be able to travel comfortably and quickly, marking a huge improvement in connectivity for the state capital.

For decades, Mizoram’s residents have dreamed of a direct rail link to Aizawl. The new railway line fulfills that dream and is expected to make travel and transport much easier. It will not only help passengers but also boost trade, trade, and the overall growth of the region.

Young and old alike are eagerly looking forward to the first train journey, which promises to bring people closer and open new opportunities for Mizoram.

Earlier this year, safety authorities completed inspections of the line and confirmed it is ready for service. Now, with the inauguration just around the corner, Aizawl will officially join India’s railway map, marking a proud and historic moment for the state.

