2024 Jiribam Killings: Two More Accused Arrested by NIA from Mizoram

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made another significant breakthrough in the 2024 Jiribam killings case, arresting two more accused in connection with the brutal murder of six civilians.

In a joint operation with Assam Police, the NIA arrested Lalrosang Hmar alias Rosang, a resident of Moinathol village, and Dilkhosh Grant of Cachar, Assam. Both were apprehended from Mizoram’s Aizawl.

This comes just a day after the arrest of Thanglienlal Hmar, also from Aizawl, who was previously identified as a key conspirator. The agency has stated that both Lalrosang and Thanglienlal played active roles in planning and executing the crime.

According to the NIA, the case relates to the abduction and murder of three women and three children in the Borobekra area of Manipur’s Jiribam district on November 11, 2024. The victims were allegedly taken by militants and later killed, with their bodies dumped in the Barak River.

During the arrest, the NIA recovered a mobile phone and a SIM card from Lalrosang, which are now being examined as part of the ongoing investigation under case number RC-15/2024/NIA/IMP.

The agency continues its probe to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in what it described as a "heinous conspiracy."

Further developments are expected in the coming days.

