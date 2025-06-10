PM Modi to Meet All-Party Delegates on Global Outreach Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet members of the all-party global delegation behind India's Operation Sindoor diplomatic outreach on Tuesday at 7 PM at his official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.

The meeting comes in the wake of India’s united front against terrorism, launched after the brutal Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists.

According to reports, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju’s office has informed the delegation members about the meeting.

The delegation, which includes Members of Parliament from across party lines, former ambassadors, and ex-government officials, had fanned out across more than 30 countries to promote India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and expose Pakistan’s role in sponsoring cross-border terror.

Seven different groups, each led by an MP, visited over 30 countries as part of this outreach. Prominent names in the delegation included Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, NCP-SCP’s Supriya Sule, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and several others. Together, they visited world capitals to highlight India's stance against terrorism and expose Pakistan’s role in harboring and promoting terror activities. A key focus of the outreach was also to push for Pakistan’s re-listing on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

The all-party delegation was formed in response to Operation Sindoor, which began on May 7 as India's counter to the Pahalgam attack. As part of the operation, the Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes on terrorist infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

With more than 50 prominent individuals involved, including opposition leaders, the outreach represented one of India's most united diplomatic efforts in recent years.

