PM Modi To Meet Trump Next Week at The White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the White House next week, following an invitation extended by US President Donald Trump.

Advertisment

The invitation comes just days after a phone conversation between the two leaders on January 27, where they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad alliance. During their call, President Trump emphasized India’s increased procurement of American-made security equipment and a fairer bilateral trade relationship.

"The two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation, touching on regional issues including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe," read the White House statement. "President Trump stressed the importance of India purchasing more US-made security equipment and moving toward a fair trade relationship."

The leaders also discussed PM Modi’s forthcoming visit to the White House and India’s role in hosting the Quad Leaders’ Summit later this year, underscoring the growing ties between the two nations.

In 2023-24, bilateral trade between India and the US exceeded USD 118 billion, with India reporting a trade surplus of USD 32 billion. India, a key strategic partner for the US in countering China, is eager to strengthen trade relations and simplify visa processes for skilled Indian workers.

The visit comes just hours after a US military plane carried migrants being deported to India, marking the longest flight of such deportations under the Trump administration.

Both leaders have maintained a cordial relationship, with PM Modi congratulating Trump on his re-election in November 2020 and reinforcing the US-India alliance on various global issues.

India is also focused on avoiding tariffs previously threatened by Trump due to India’s high tariffs on US products.

Also Read: Trump’s Deportation Flights Now Reaching India