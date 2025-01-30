Trump Blocks Funding for ‘Woke Programs’ in Foreign Aid Overhaul

The US State Department announced on Wednesday that it is halting funding for various “woke programs”, including gender development initiatives, sex education, and pro-abortion efforts, stating that they do not align with national interests.

Prioritizing American welfare, the department said that foreign nations are not entitled to US taxpayer-funded benefits and reiterated the need for stricter oversight of foreign aid.

Americans are a hardworking and generous people, who have sacrificed their blood and treasure to help their fellow man across the globe. But no foreign nation is entitled to those benefits, and no foreign aid program is above scrutiny," an official statement from the US State Department read.

"The previously announced 90-day pause and review of U.S. foreign aid is already paying dividends to our country and our people. We are rooting out waste. We are blocking woke programs. And we are exposing activities that run contrary to our national interests. None of this would be possible if these programs remained on autopilot," US State Department added.

As part of the freeze, funding has been suspended for several programs, including contraceptive services in Gaza, climate justice marketing in Gabon, clean energy programs for women in Fiji, family planning efforts in Latin America, and sex education and pro-abortion initiatives worldwide.

President Donald Trump announced the aid freeze on Monday, with key exceptions such as emergency food assistance. The administration clarified that urgent funding requests were reviewed and approved within hours, and on January 28, 2025, the Secretary of State authorized a broad waiver for humanitarian aid, covering "life-saving medicine, medical services, food, shelter, and essential supplies."

The US currently allocates approximately $40 billion annually in foreign aid—more than the GDP of several US states and accounting for 40% of global humanitarian assistance.

The State Department said that the temporary pause is essential for thorough oversight and to prevent unnecessary expenditures.

"Every dollar spent, every program funded, and every policy pursued must contribute to making America safer, stronger, and more prosperous. This initiative ensures we are prioritizing America's core national interests—one dollar at a time," the statement concluded.

