Trump’s Deportation Flights Now Reaching India

A US military plane has departed with illegal migrants bound for India, according to a US official who spoke to Reuters on Monday.

The C-17 aircraft, carrying over 200 migrants, is expected to take at least 24 hours to reach its destination. This marks the first deportation flight to India since US President Donald Trump's return to the White House.

The Trump administration has previously sought military assistance for its immigration agenda, including deploying additional troops to the US-Mexico border, utilizing military aircraft for migrant deportations, and using military bases to house detainees. Deportation flights have previously carried migrants to countries such as Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras, but India will be the farthest destination for such flights under the current administration.

During discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio raised concerns about illegal immigration from India into the US. Trump remarked that India would do "what is right" when it comes to accepting “illegal immigrants” back. The White House noted that the two leaders had a productive conversation and discussed ways to further strengthen US-India cooperation.

Rubio also addressed the issue of "irregular immigration" with Jaishankar, who firmly stated that India opposes illegal immigration to the US. Jaishankar said that India has always been open to the legitimate return of its citizens but added that illegal immigration and associated activities are undesirable and harm the country's reputation.

Reports indicate that between October 2023 and September 2024, the US deported over 1,100 illegal immigrants from India. Royce Murray, Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy at the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), stated in November that there had been a steady increase in the deportation of Indian nationals in recent years.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has described the deportations as part of ongoing consular dialogue and arrangements with the US. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that the Indian government continues to maintain regular consular discussions and make necessary arrangements for the mobility of people between the two countries.

