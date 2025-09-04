Portugala’s Iconic Elevador da Gloria Derails; 15 Dead, 18 Injured

Lisbon was struck by tragedy on Wednesday evening when the city’s historic Elevador da Gloria funicular derailed, leaving at least 15 people dead and 18 others injured, according to Portugal’s health ministry.

The accident occurred shortly after 6 pm local time when a cable reportedly snapped, causing the funicular to lose control and crash into a nearby building, the Lisbon Firefighters Regiment told the New York Times.

Of the 18 injured, five remain in critical condition. Victims include both Portuguese nationals and foreign tourists, though authorities said their identities are yet to be confirmed. No children were among the deceased.

The century-old Elevador da Glória, built in 1885, is one of Lisbon’s most beloved landmarks. Operated by public transport company Carris, the two-car cable railway connects Restauradores Square to the vibrant Bairro Alto neighbourhood, climbing one of the capital’s steepest hills. Each tram can carry up to 42 passengers, making it a popular ride for tourists seeking scenic views of the old city.

Authorities confirmed that both passengers aboard the derailed car and pedestrians nearby were among the casualties. By 8:30 pm, all the injured had been transported to Lisbon hospitals. Six people, including one child and a seriously injured passenger, were taken to Santa Maria Hospital, while nine others, five of them in critical condition, were admitted to São José Hospital.

Lisbon’s Mayor Carlos Moedas described the crash as a “tragic moment” for the city.

“Lisbon is in mourning. This is a tragic moment for the city. The teams from firefighters, civil protection, municipal police, volunteer brigades, PSP and INEM are on the scene providing assistance. I deeply regret the lives lost and all the suffering caused. At this moment, what matters is to act: support the families, assist the injured and ensure all necessary support to the authorities on the ground,” Moedas wrote on social media.

The Mayor also announced three days of municipal mourning in memory of the victims.

The Elevador da Glória, though rarely used by locals in daily commutes, has long been a cherished cultural symbol of Lisbon, a piece of living history that has carried millions of visitors up and down the city’s iconic hills.

