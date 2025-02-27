Powerful 5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Assam

A massive earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted Assam's Morigaon district in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake struck at 2:25 AM IST at a depth of 16 kilometers, causing panic among residents. The NCS confirmed the details in a post on X:

"EQ of M: 5.0, On: 27/02/2025 02:25:40 IST, Lat: 26.28 N, Long: 92.24 E, Depth: 16 Km, Location: Morigaon, Assam."

This seismic event comes just days after another earthquake of magnitude 5.1 shook the Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Tuesday. The NCS reported that the tremor occurred at 6:10 AM IST at a depth of 91 kilometers.

"EQ of M: 5.1, On: 25/02/2025 06:10:25 IST, Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E, Depth: 91 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," the agency posted on X.

As of now, there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties from either earthquake. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, urging people to remain vigilant.

