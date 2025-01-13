President Murmu Extends Warm Wishes on Magh Bihu, Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Pongal

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended her warm wishes to citizens across the nation on the joyous occasions of Magh Bihu, Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Pongal. She expressed hope for happiness and prosperity in everyone’s lives during these festive celebrations.

Highlighting the significance of these festivals, President Murmu described them as symbols of India’s rich cultural heritage and the unity in its diversity. She noted that these celebrations, observed across various regions, demonstrate a deep respect for nature and serve as an opportunity to acknowledge the tireless efforts of farmers.

Taking to X, the President wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indian people living in the country and abroad. These festivals are a symbol of our rich cultural heritage and unity in diversity. These festivals celebrated in different regions of India express respect for nature. These festivals related to agriculture are also opportunities to express gratitude to our farmers for their tireless hard work. I wish that this holy festival brings happiness and prosperity in the life of every person.”

Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu are traditional harvest festivals celebrated in different parts of the country, sharing similarities while retaining regional uniqueness.

Makar Sankranti, observed on January 14 every year, marks the sun’s transition into the Makara Rashi (Capricorn), signifying the end of the winter solstice and the onset of longer days. Devotees worship the Sun God and perform rituals at ghats, offering prayers for prosperity and well-being. Known by various names, including Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, and Maghi in Punjab, the festival celebrates the agrarian spirit and strengthens bonds of friendship.

The festivities involve traditions such as kite flying, preparing delicacies like khichdi, sesame sweets, and coconut laddoos, and expressing gratitude to nature and farmers. These occasions carry a message of hope and renewal, as the winter season gradually recedes.

